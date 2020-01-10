Pasternack Debuts New Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of < -160 dBc

New Low-PIM Coaxial Cables Available in Standard and Custom Lengths and with Same-Day Delivery

IRVINE, California, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has launched a new line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies that are ideal for distributed antenna systems (DAS) and are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.

Pasternack's new series of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies consists of 18 standard configurations that boast PIM levels of < -160 dBc. This product line is made with lightweight, flexible UL910 plenum-rated SPP-250-LLPL RF coaxial cable which can operate in temperatures from -55°C to +125°C. They are offered with the following connector types: 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, 4.1/9.5 mini-DIN and Type-N, which also include right-angle connector options. These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and come with the PIM test results marked on the cables. In addition to DAS systems, these cables are ideal for indoor wireless systems, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP networks, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.

"The launch of this product line not only gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with high-quality, low-PIM cable assemblies, but now we're also able to deliver them in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery. The combination of the cables' features and in-stock availability makes this product launch a truly unique and exciting addition for our customers to take advantage of," said Steve Ellis, Product Manager.

Pasternack will soon be adding even more options to this low-PIM cable assembly line by adding 10 new connector options to choose from.

Pasternack's new low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/low-pim-plenum-rated-spp-250-llpl-cable-assemblies.html . For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.



About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

