Pasternack Releases New Line of Waveguide Shorts and Shims in WR-430 to WR-10 Waveguide Sizes

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new line of waveguide shorts and shims that are ideal for use in satellite communication, radar, wireless communication, and test and instrumentation applications.

Pasternack's new line of waveguide shorts and shims consists of 36 models available in waveguide sizes ranging from WR-430 to WR-10. This new line provides superior RF performance and is ideal for use in RF test and measurement applications. Waveguide shims are mainly used to bridge gaps between waveguide components. Waveguide shims, shorts, or shorting plates are used in calibration applications and commonly included in calibration kits.

Pasternack's waveguide shims and shorts are both available with square and round UG cover and CPR style flanges in both copper and aluminum versions.

"With this new, comprehensive line of waveguide shorts and shims we're able to fulfill the engineer's immediate needs by offering many high-quality options to address the wide range of waveguide applications. By providing quick turnaround with same-day shipping, we are able to support our customers without delay," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new waveguide shims and shorts are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

