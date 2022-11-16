Patent Awarded for Saliva-Based Test to Help Diagnose Concussion and Predict Duration of Symptoms

This is the second patent awarded in less than one year for saliva tests to Quadrant Biosciences and its partners, the State University of New York Research Foundation and the Penn State Research Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the company and two of its academic partners, the State University of New York Research Foundation and the Penn State Research Foundation, with U.S. Patent No.11,453,914 for the analysis and prediction of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and concussion symptoms. This research was first mentioned on CNN back in 2017. This patent is a transformative piece of intellectual property that Quadrant is using to develop its Clarifi™ mTBI Saliva Test, expected to be available in late 2023. Quadrant has started discussions about potentially licensing this technology to third-parties. This test uses small non-coding RNAs found in the saliva to help diagnose concussions.

"My son sustained a serious concussion in a youth hockey game. That's when I discovered there needed to be a better, more exact way to diagnose concussions. I started Quadrant Biosciences in 2015 in Syracuse, NY on the foundation of improving the lives of children and families," said Rich Uhlig, CEO and Founder of Quadrant Biosciences. "Seeing this patent come through is a realization of goals set 7 years ago."

The patented research was led by Dr. Frank Middleton, PhD, Professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and Dr. Steve Hicks, MD, PhD, now at Penn State College of Medicine, and focused on young adult and pediatric populations, who are most at risk for head injuries.

"Our motivation for developing this technology was to prevent further harm to the kids, athletes, and adults who experience mild, moderate, or repetitive head impacts," said Middleton. "While most of the field has focused on peripheral blood measures, for the past decade we worked extensively to establish the utility of quantifying small RNA molecules in saliva as predictors of concussion or long-lasting symptoms from head impacts."

Hicks said "As a pediatrician who provides medical care for children and teens with concussion, I am excited by the potential of this technology to improve the way clinicians manage this common injury. A saliva-based test for concussion could provide a novel addition to the physician toolbox."

This is the second patent awarded in less than one year to Quadrant and its partners. In March 2022, a patent was issued from the USPTO for its development of a saliva-based, epigenetic autism diagnostic aid; this same technology received FDA Breakthrough Device designation in April 2021. The company will continue to leverage its novel use of next-generation sequencing technology combined with advanced bioinformatics and machine learning techniques to develop and validate new diagnostics for other neurological conditions. Quadrant, as well as a National Institutes of Health grant , are funding the development of these commercial tests. To learn more about upcoming tests, visit QuadrantLaboratories.com/Clarifi-mTBI .

About Quadrant Biosciences Quadrant Biosciences is a Syracuse, New York-based life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.QuadrantBiosciences.com .

About the SUNY Research Foundation The SUNY Research Foundation (RF) is the largest comprehensive university-connected research foundation in the country. It provides essential administrative services that enable State University of New York (SUNY) faculty to focus their efforts on educating students and performing life-changing research across a wide range of disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy, Biotechnology, Longevity, Substance Addiction, Nextgen Quantum Computing, Environmental Health, and Resiliency. The RF works with the academic and business leadership of SUNY campuses to facilitate research and discovery by administering sponsored projects and delivering intellectual property and technology transfer services that fuel innovation and move ideas and inventions to the marketplace. The RF is a private non-profit education corporation that is tax-exempt under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c) (3). To learn more about the RF, visit www.RFSuny.org .

About the Penn State Research Foundation The Penn State Research Foundation traces its origins to 1934, when the Penn State Research Corporation was formed "for the purpose of fostering and advancing scientific research "which included the creating, purchasing, holding, and licensing of rights for inventions, designs, and other intellectual property. Today, Penn State consistently ranks among the nation's top 25 public research universities, with annual research expenditures in excess of $1 billion. The Penn State Research Foundation continues to support the Penn State research enterprise and -- consistent with the land-grant mission -- enhances the impact of Penn State research to drive economic development across the Commonwealth and beyond.

