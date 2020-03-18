PathSensors, Inc. Continues Operations with COVID - 19 Contingency Plan

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathSensors, Inc. announced today that due to the impacts of COVID-19 the business contingency plan will officially go into effect and operations will continue with minimal interruption to manufacturing and development. As of today, no cases of COVID – 19 have been reported amongst employees and close relatives. The contingency plan will follow the guidelines of The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Maryland State announcements. PathSensors has been actively monitoring the situation and impact of COVID – 19 and will take all necessary action to protect the health of employees and continue service to customers.

Some of the measures taken to ensure safety and continuity include the following.

1. Essential operations and manufacturing employees will continue to work with additional safety parameters per CDC guidelines.

2. Other employees will work remotely to reduce contact and exercise social distancing.

3. Virtual meetings will be preferred to in-person meetings and travel in an effort to limit unnecessary contact.

4. Extensive planning has been conducted with building maintenance and shipping receiving teams to ensure deliveries continue as scheduled.

5. Upgrades and modifications to workflows and infrastructure will be executed to continue service and prepare for future developments.

If you have any questions or concerns about the status of PathSensors Inc with respect to COVID-19, call (443) 557- 6150 or email info@pathsensors.com.

About PathSensors, Inc.

PathSensors is a leading environmental test company built on CANARY technology exclusively licensed from MIT-Lincoln Laboratory. CANARY offers cutting edge pathogen detection capabilities to a variety of industries including food safety, agriculture, and security. PathSensors' mission is to make the world a safer place by detecting pathogens that can cause sickness and potentially death. PathSensors offers its customers great products and superior service at a fair price in all the markets it serves.

SOURCE PathSensors Inc.