Pathstone Announces Matt Fleissig as New CEO, Kelly Maregni as New President Upholding the "Multi-Generational Promise" and continuing the strong culture of innovation grounded in a way that alway...

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments, announces its leadership succession plan to take effect July 1, 2022.

Pathstone President Matthew Fleissig will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Advisory Officer, Kelly Maregni, will assume the role of President. Matt takes over from Pathstone's current Co-CEOs, Steve Braverman and Allan Zachariah, who will become Co-Chairmen of the firm on the same date. Matt is a founding partner of Pathstone, dating back to 2010, and Kelly joined Pathstone via the Federal Street Advisors merger in 2015.

"Pathstone is built on our culture of innovation and proactivity. Matt personifies the energy, passion, and vision that has made Pathstone the special organization it is today," said Steve Braverman. "Matt's ability to lead our business and constantly drive the firm towards new and exciting ways to stay a generation ahead in our ever-changing world will ensure that Pathstone's legacy will be led for years to come."

Allan Zachariah added, "We began planning for this leadership succession more than five years ago to deliver on the promise of being a multi-generational firm in service to our multi-generational clients. Matt has the insight, devotion, and skillset to steward Pathstone through the next generation of growth for our clients and team. Steve and I are confident and proud to hand over the CEO baton to him."

With Matt's elevation to CEO, Kelly Maregni, CFP®, will become Pathstone's new President. Mark Tibergien, Pathstone Independent Board Member, commented, "Kelly's vision and care for the firm's culture have helped Pathstone evolve into a dynamic business. In addition, Kelly has done incredible work to refine the client experience, leading over 200 advisors across Pathstone's 12 offices. Her perspective as an advisor and a leader is a huge asset to Pathstone as it enters its next growth phase.

Matt Fleissig acknowledged today's announcement by saying, "I am incredibly proud of our Pathstone family's work every day to provide innovative solutions and create value for our clients, employees, and shareholders. It has been an honor to work with Steve and Allan for the past 16 years, and I couldn't be more excited for the firm we have built together and the future ahead. Our industry is still in its early stages of development. Kelly and I, along with our entire team, look forward to leading Pathstone to become the clear choice for clients who seek highly customized service drawing from a comprehensive suite of offerings, sophisticated investment advice across the asset class spectrum, and robust operational support delivered by an independent, entrepreneurial partnership."

Kelly Maregni added, "Pathstone has grown as a firm, not just in terms of size but also in depth and cultural strength. We improve with each new client, new hire, and expansion of service. We are focused on creating successful outcomes for everyone we work with. It is my distinct honor and privilege to be leading such a dynamic group of passionate individuals."

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

