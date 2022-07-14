|
14.07.2022 22:15:00
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on July 27, 2022
Pathward Financial, Inc.™ ("Pathward Financial”, the "Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH), formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc., today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. Pathward Financial will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and referencing access code 943947. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Pathward Financial’s Investor Relations website at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
The webcast replay will be archived at www.pathwardfinancial.com for one year.
This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
About Pathward Financial, Inc.™
Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Through our subsidiary, Pathward™, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to the individuals and businesses who are powering the everyone economy. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
