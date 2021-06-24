Pathway Health Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., ("Pathway'' or the "Company") (TSXV: PHC), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange