Patient and Student Cannabis Education Session Offered at Florida Medical Cannabis Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Florida Medical Cannabis Conference (FMCC), will take place February 21-23 at the Gaylord Resort in Orlando, FL, for the purpose of educating doctors and patients, medical, legal and business professionals, as well as the general public on medical cannabis.

The "Patient and Student Cannabis Education Session" on Friday, February 21st from 8:30-5 p.m., will include discussions with a panel of veterans and medical cannabis users with Crohn's disease, auto-immune diseases, chronic pain, epilepsy, PTSD, autism, diabetes and other special conditions. Also, following the veteran's panel, there will be a special presentation by the 2VetsOAM Charity, gifting a companion dog to a vet in need. Pre-registration is required.

There will also be other talks, such as "Medical Cannabis for Therapeutic Purpose," "Risk Management in Cannabis Use," and "Medical Cannabis Dosing and Reducing Side Effects" for those curious about the benefits of medical cannabis.

Saturday offers featured speakers to include physicians covering cannabis success for seniors, pediatrics, pain management, PTSD, chronic inflammatory and neuro conditions. We will feature industry professionals such as attorneys, clinicians, lab techs, business owners, CBD retailers and dispensary managers for product knowledge, hemp laws, understanding lab reports in our breakout sessions. CMEs (10) and CEUs (10) are available to physicians and physician assistants, provided by Medical Resource Association. An exclusive VIP to kick off our after party with Montel Williams, and networking, followed by drinks, live band and lots of new surprises!

Legislative, Veterans, Business and Regulation, Marketing and Branding, Athletics and Cultivation panels are sprinkled throughout weekend. Conference will address common questions and give attendees an opportunity to interact with a panels of knowledgeable and experienced professionals. The Expo Hall will be open free to the public each day and allow industry professionals to showcase services and products.

The February 21-23 event will be held at Gaylord Resort, 6000 Osceola Pkwy, Orlando, FL 34746. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.flmedicannabis.com.

Pricing: Friday only Patient Day ($20), Weekend General Admission tickets cost $175. Saturday for physician CME $590 /CEU's $375. Additional activities and parties listed on our website.

Co-founders, Jill Giles and Dawn Yarnell of Naples, FL, own and operate Green Palms Health and Wellness Cannabis Clinic in Naples, which was founded FMCC in 2017. According to Ms. Yarnell, "the mission of the conference is to educate for patient success, change stigmas, while helping patients and physicians productively converse about cannabis." Follow us on social media @fmcceducates.

