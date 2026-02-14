Chime Financia a Aktie
WKN DE: A414SZ / ISIN: US16935C1099
|
14.02.2026 20:45:47
Patient Capital Bet Heavily on Chime Financial (CHYM) With a 2.04 Million Share Purchase
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Patient Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), acquiring approximately 2,035,112 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $51.22 million, calculated using average quarterly pricing. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $51.22 million, as the position was newly established during the period.Chime Financial is a leading U.S. fintech platform specializing in digital banking for mass-market consumers. The company operates at scale with over $1.67 billion in trailing twelve months revenue and a market capitalization of $7.38 billion as of Feb. 13, 2026. Its strategy centers on fee-free banking and user-friendly digital experiences, positioning Chime as a disruptive force among regional banks and traditional financial institutions.Patient Capital made two new additions to its portfolio in the last three months of 2025. The fund’s other new addition was also in the Fintech space. In addition to Chime Financial, Patient Capital added 259,161 shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), a large global payments processor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
