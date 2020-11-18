PATIENT SAFETY Wins International Awards for Communications Excellence

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For breaking the mold in scientific publications, the Patient Safety Authority (PSA) has received a Platinum MARCOM Award from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AAMPC) for its re-imagined journal, PATIENT SAFETY. PSA also received a Gold MARCOM Award for its 2019 annual report, "Actionable Insights."

PATIENT SAFETY has also been named a finalist in Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards, which represent the best communications campaigns, projects, initiatives, and content from the past year. The journal was recognized in the Healthcare Digital Publication category.

For the MARCOM Award, each publication was evaluated based on its quality and creative excellence. AAMCP-sponsored competitions have grown to some of the largest in the world with winners ranging from individual communicators to media conglomerates and FORTUNE 500 companies.

PATIENT SAFETY, which won the Platinum MARCOM Award in the "government magazine" category, takes a different approach from other top peer-reviewed medical publications which focus predominantly on intellectual content and minimize aesthetics. PATIENT SAFETY humanizes patient harm with compelling stories, magazine-quality design, and opinion pieces.

Each article features a custom layout, developed to fully immerse the reader in the manuscript, with infographics, pull-out quotes, photography, brightly colored tables, and illustrations. Interest has skyrocketed from PSA's previous journal with 4,500 readers to more than 36,000 readers in 157 countries.

"Actionable Insights" won in the "government annual report" category. The publication aimed to do much more than capture the organization's accomplishments. PSA continually analyzes data to reveal potentially lethal situations that others don't see, develops focused prevention strategies, and broadcasts them across Pennsylvania, the United States, and abroad. The goal of the annual report was to bring attention to patient safety issues that command action. The report's design reflects an approach to communicating data quickly, using rich colors and iconography to illustrate key themes, and convey complex messages simply.

"Our communications strategy is aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice and between research and patient care," explained Regina Hoffman, executive director of the PSA. "Inspiring action through research is the core of PSA's work, and our communications tools strive to do just that."

Established under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act of 2002, the PSA, an independent state agency, collects and analyzes patient safety data to improve safety outcomes and help prevent patient harm. http://patientsafety.pa.gov/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-safety-wins-international-awards-for-communications-excellence-301176355.html

SOURCE Patient Safety Authority