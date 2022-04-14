PatientBond Awarded as One of The Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022

SALT LAKE CITY , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond , the leading consumer science-driven patient engagement SaaS provider, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the third year in a row that PatientBond has achieved this recognition.

"PatientBond is growing rapidly and we have plans in place to increase our momentum" - Justin Dearborn, CEO, PatientBond

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, chosen from millions of active companies in North and South America. PatientBond achieved a 546% absolute growth rate between the years 2018 and 2020 and is #135 on the list of 500. The FT list was announced on April 5, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

PatientBond's platform, which integrates a proprietary psychographic segmentation model with dynamic, multi-channel digital workflows, has consistently demonstrated that it can personalize patient engagement to motivate and activate positive health behaviors across a patient or insurance member population. PatientBond offers a suite of services to enhance clinical, marketing and Revenue Cycle Management efforts among hospitals & health systems, health insurance companies, urgent care, life sciences and industry partners. Some of the results PatientBond has helped clients achieve include:

Up to 85% reduction in hospital readmissions for congestive heart failure and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Up to 7X increase in patient response to initiatives for closing gaps in care

Double response rate to marketing and patient acquisition campaigns

400 percent increase in patient financial responsibility payments with up to 50% decrease in paper statement costs

"PatientBond is growing rapidly, and we have plans in place to increase our momentum," says Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "We operate in a highly competitive patient engagement technology market, but we're confident our unique capabilities and unmatched results offer clear advantages for our clients."

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health and consumer engagement, and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

