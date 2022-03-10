PatientBond Recognized by KLAS for Performance and Impact of Emerging Solutions in Healthcare IT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond, the leading science driven patient engagement SaaS provider, was recognized for its performance by KLAS at its Emerging Solutions Recognition Breakfast event on March 9, 2022, at ViVE in Miami, Florida.

KLAS provides accurate, honest and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry through strong relationships and balanced interviews with payers and providers. KLAS is widely accepted in the healthcare community as a highly credible and reliable source of intelligence on HIT vendors, products and services.

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS for PatientBond's impact on the industry," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "KLAS provides a comprehensive and objective view of the healthcare IT landscape. For PatientBond to stand out in this competitive market of patient engagement companies speaks volumes about PatientBond's differentiated capabilities and outstanding customer results."

PatientBond's core offering is its Digital Patient Engagement Platform for dynamically automating and personalizing patient engagement. Patient engagement is personalized using a proprietary psychographic segmentation model, which activates desired patient behaviors by appealing to their motivations, priorities and communication preferences.

As stated by a PatientBond customer interviewed by KLAS, "I would definitely recommend PatientBond's solution. If anyone is looking for a solution to allow providers to connect emotionally with existing and potential patients, PatientBond's system is the easiest off-the-shelf solution in the healthcare industry. The system is customizable, and that is really important."

This hospital Vice President continued, "We wanted to be able to segment patients and communicate with them directly in an emotional language that they would understand; that was a very important outcome that we hoped to achieve. We also wanted to look at and improve the bill-collection process through communications. Lastly, we wanted to make clinical improvements, such as better adherence once people leave the hospital. Since getting the system, we have improved our click rates on emails and digital advertising by targeting specific groups. PatientBond has been really supportive of us and has been right there with us all the way."

PatientBond continues to gain ongoing recognition as it has been named, year-over-year, in the top 20% of both the Financial TimesThe Americas' Fastest Growing Companies and the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

ViVE Overview

ViVE is the industry's new health information technology event focused on the business of healthcare systems. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, government and solution providers. ViVE creates an immersive environment for interactive learning, idea generation and collaboration for the digital health community to come together to advance healthcare. ViVE's inaugural event took place March 6-9, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

