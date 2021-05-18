PatientPoint Content Earns Top Honors in 2021 Hermes International Creative Competition

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that its industry-leading content has been honored with 23 Platinum and Gold 2021 Hermes Creative Awards, one of the largest international creative competitions honoring excellence in emerging and traditional media. PatientPoint health content spanning six specialties including oncology, primary care, rheumatology, dermatology, women's health and pediatrics earned 12 Platinum and 11 Gold Hermes Creative Awards, respectively.

PatientPoint tech-enabled patient engagement solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions by delivering trusted, engaging healthcare content to patients across their care journey. PatientPoint's 2021 Hermes Creative Awards reinforce the organization's standing as the most decorated patient engagement solutions company in the industry: PatientPoint content has been recognized with 110 Hermes Awards and more than 750 overall health content and creative awards since 2005.

PatientPoint health content earning 2021 Hermes Platinum Awards ranged from timely topics such as how to properly wear a face mask during COVID-19 and gluten-free cooking to in-depth disease guides and magazines. Two segments from PatientPoint's newly launched video production wing PatientPoint Studios—"How Do You Wait?" and "Defying the Odds: Ethan and the Bean"—were also recognized with Hermes Platinum Awards.

"At PatientPoint our mission is to make every doctor-patient engagement better, and we accomplish that objective by delivering trusted content designed to spark doctor-patient conversations that help patients get the best-possible care and live their best lives," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "Our year-over-year recognition from the Hermes Creative Awards continues to reinforce that our creative and engaging content resonates with patients and inspires meaningful action."

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Entries for the Hermes Creative Awards originate from diverse organizations ranging from individual communicators to Fortune 500 companies. As a 2021 Hermes Creative Platinum Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including Capital One, Microsoft, Nissan, Pepsi and State Farm in receiving top honors for elite creative execution.

PatientPoint 2021 Hermes Creative Awards:

Platinum:

Benefits of MOHS Surgery (Video)

Bladder Cancer Guide (Brochure)

COVID-19: Tips for Helping Your Child Wear a Mask (Video)

Defying the Odds: Ethan and the Bean (Video)

Easy, Gluten-Free Meal Ideas (Video)

Eczema Magazine (Magazine)

Head and Neck Cancer Guide (Brochure)

How Do You Wait? (Video)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Guide (Brochure)

Renal Cell Cancer Guide (Brochure)

Squamous Cell Skin Cancer Guide (Brochure)

Still's Disease Guide (Brochure)

Gold:

Anatomy 101: Psoriasis (Video)

Benefits of Prescription Acne Medication (Video)

Birth Control Guide (Brochure)

Choosing a Moisturizer to Ease Eczema Discomfort (Video)

Healing Through Art (Video)

Living with HIV Guide (Brochure)

Nasal Polyps Guide (Brochure)

Patient Journey: Triple Negative Breast Cancer (Video)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Guide (Brochure)

Trouble Sleeping Guide (Brochure)

Your Medicine Guide: Coping With Side Effects

Honorable Mention:

Health Equity: Racism Can Affect Your Health (Video)

Hepatitis C Guide (Brochure)

How Immunotherapy Works (Video)

How to Treat Your Child's Fever (Video)

Preventing HPV Guide (Brochure)

Type 2 Diabetes Guide (Brochure)

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the trusted partner for tech-enabled patient engagement solutions that enhance the patient experience across the entire care journey. Our solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our 150k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-content-earns-top-honors-in-2021-hermes-international-creative-competition-301294029.html

SOURCE PatientPoint