PatientPoint Expands Best-in-Industry Client Strategy, Analytics and Sales Teams

Point-of-care leader welcomes six industry veterans dedicated to driving value for life sciences and health and wellness brands

CINCINNATI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced exciting growth within its client strategy, analytics and sales organizations, further strengthening its best-in-industry team dedicated to amplifying PatientPoint's reach and impact for life sciences and health and wellness brands.

Within its Market Strategy and Client Insights and Research and Analytics disciplines, PatientPoint has recently welcomed two industry veterans boasting deep pharmaceutical and health and wellness experience:

Meghan Sarli , Principal, Client Insights and Enablement: Meghan Sarli joins PatientPoint after nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry at Merck and IQVIA, where she gained deep experience in data analytics and insights for DTC and HCP marketing campaigns. At PatientPoint, Sarli is focused on identifying emerging industry trends, strengthening client engagement and developing case studies to help advance the point-of-care channel.





joins PatientPoint after nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry at Merck and IQVIA, where she gained deep experience in data analytics and insights for DTC and HCP marketing campaigns. At PatientPoint, Sarli is focused on identifying emerging industry trends, strengthening client engagement and developing case studies to help advance the point-of-care channel. Melanie Spurrier , Vice President, Research and Analytics: Melanie Spurrier brings 20 years of data and analytics and market research expertise to PatientPoint. Spurrier, who recently returned to PatientPoint after two years at Definitive Healthcare, previously spent 12 years at PatientPoint as a leader in the company's Market Research and Program Performance organization. In her new role, Spurrier leads the Strategy and Insights team responsible for PatientPoint campaign evaluation and performance insights for pharmaceutical and OTC/CPG partners.

PatientPoint also continues to expand its Client Sales and Solutions team, recently welcoming these experienced pharmaceutical, health and wellness and media industry sales leaders:

David Loux , Vice President, Client Solutions: David Loux joins PatientPoint with 15 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry sales experience from sales leadership roles at organizations including Indegene, WebMD, Healthcasts and P\S\L Group.





joins PatientPoint with 15 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry sales experience from sales leadership roles at organizations including Indegene, WebMD, Healthcasts and P\S\L Group. Elizabeth Hall , Director, Client Solutions: Elizabeth Hall brings more than 10 years of B2B, DTP and DTC sales experience to PatientPoint and previously served in several relevant sales roles at Wolters Kluwer Health.





brings more than 10 years of B2B, DTP and DTC sales experience to PatientPoint and previously served in several relevant sales roles at Wolters Kluwer Health. Debra Palonis , Director, Client Solutions: Debra Palonis joins PatientPoint with 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech sales experience, most recently serving in sales leadership roles at Reverba, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Genentech.





joins PatientPoint with 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech sales experience, most recently serving in sales leadership roles at Reverba, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Genentech. Dennis Young , Director, Client Solutions: Dennis Young joins PatientPoint with more than 15 years of digital media, omnichannel and market intelligence solutions sales experience from sales leadership roles at organizations including Good-Loop, Cluep, Slightly, Inuvo, Inc. and InMarket.

"The unrivaled impact PatientPoint delivers to patients, physicians and our client partners starts with our people—and our world-class team is the reason PatientPoint remains the 35-year point-of-care leader," said PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau. "The incredible depth and breadth of experience represented by these accomplished strategy, research and sales leaders will enable us to make an even bigger impact and, ultimately, empower better health for all."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-expands-best-in-industry-client-strategy-analytics-and-sales-teams-301967318.html

SOURCE PatientPoint