PATRÓN® Tequila Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Limited-Edition John Geiger Sneaker Collaboration

Inspired by the vibrant PATRÓN agave fields, the PATRÓN Tequila x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers will be available just in time for Cinco de Mayo

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Cinco de Mayo, PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is raising a glass and celebrating the best way they know how – with familia. Sharing a passion for craft and bold innovation, PATRÓN and famed streetwear designer, John Geiger, have teamed up once again to launch the limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers featuring a colorway and rare materials inspired by the brand's agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. The luxury sneaker is an example of the dedication to perfection that is at the core of everything PATRÓN does and the attention to detail that John puts into every one of his unique designs. The limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers are dropping on 5/5 at 5PM EST on johngeigerco.com.

As versatile as PATRÓN Silver tequila, these sneakers can take you from the courts to the cocktail bar, and everywhere in between. Staying true to John Geiger's simple approach of combining versatility, style, and comfort, the co-branded kicks reflect his signature street style, enriched with his 'g' logo, while uniquely incorporating imagery of the iconic PATRÓN bee and classic green and white colorway throughout using specialty leather inspired by agave fields in Jalisco, the heart of PATRÓN.

"I'm consistently inspired and impressed by PATRÓN. I loved working with them last year on our streetwear collection and this is another collaboration truly driven by passion," said John Geiger, designer. "It was only fitting to go bigger and better for Cinco de Mayo with an epic sneaker drop that takes the designs we created with them last year to the next level. I was really inspired by the green that you'll see in the leather detailing, evocative of the heart of PATRÓN, the agave pinas from the fields in Jalisco, Mexico."

Adds Chloe Lloyd-Jones, VP Marketing of PATRÓN Tequila, "PATRÓN has a captivating energy that brings like-minded partners together with us; these collaborators become part of our familia. Sharing a passion for craft and bold innovation, PATRÓN is excited to be teaming up with John again to bring this unique offering to life in time for Cinco de Mayo, a moment that is all about gathering with great company and great cocktails."

People are the pulse of PATRÓN—and no Cinco de Mayo celebration would be complete without cocktails shared with friends. For a lineup as well-rounded as the crew—and kicks—you'll be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with, PATRÓN is sharing five bright and refreshing tasting cocktails that highlight a variety of ingredients for a truly delicious drink. From the smooth and sweet flavor PATRÓN Silver brings to the Perfect Margarita, to the complex flavors of PATRÓN Reposado that make the Perfect Paloma, PATRÓN adds a versatile touch to any Cinco de Mayo celebration, whatever cocktail you choose.

However you're celebrating, don't miss the drop of the limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers, which will retail for $250.00 and will be available while supplies last.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

