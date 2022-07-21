Patra Announces Expansion of New Centers for Processing Excellence to Support Growth

Patra's Global Service Delivery Centers deliver increased capacity in providing insurance processing 24/7

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patra, a leading technology services provider to the insurance industry, announced the opening of two new Centers for Processing Excellence in India as a result of significant growth and advancement in its insurance services offerings. These service delivery centers, located in Coimbatore and Warangal, India, add to the existing three service delivery centers in India, one in Manila, Philippines, and service providers across the United States. These new centers for processing excellence will provide expanded growth, upwards of 25%, beyond Patra's current 5,000+ global employees servicing brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers around the clock.

Our global delivery centers further highlight our exceptional technology and teams, delivering leading-edge solutions.

Patra's wide range of services to the insurance industry are delivered through its services-oriented technology platform – PatraOne – bringing automation and digitization through AI (Artificial Intelligence) and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to all areas of the policy lifecycle and administrative lifecycle. Their flexible service offering provides on-demand services, call-center support, small account managed services, digital and print support for property & casualty, employee benefits, and commercial insurance.

"The decision to expand in geopolitically stable and democratic countries that protect data is a required step on our business growth strategy. Opening Centers for Processing Excellence in Warangal and Coimbatore further strengthens our delivery capabilities in the fast-growing insurance services market," said John Simpson, CEO and Founder of Patra. "These global delivery centers further highlight our exceptional technology and services teams, our process executives, and supports our decades of experience transforming how insurance companies leverage our services. Our company is positioned to continue delivering leading-edge technology solutions to the insurance industry well into the future."

"Providing excellent client support and services begins with hiring the right people and empowering them with the platforms they need to thrive," says Jason Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Patra. "We remain focused on employee satisfaction. Our expansions to new regions and more accessible locations mean we can support our team's improved office experience while maintaining unparalleled client experiences. We plan to utilize these locations as blueprints for other future expansion for both our work from office structure as well as our work from home model when warranted."

About Patra

Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled services to the insurance industry. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology, supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers through our PatraOne platform. Patra's global team of process executives in geopolitically stable and democratic countries that protect data, allows agencies, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra is also a founding member of the InsurConneXtions Alliance, representing leaders across insurance technology, brokerage, wholesale, and specialty insurance, representing over $50 Billion in Insurance premiums. For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @Patracorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patra-announces-expansion-of-new-centers-for-processing-excellence-to-support-growth-301590351.html

SOURCE Patra Corporation