|
16.08.2023 12:34:00
Patri Rebrands Company to OpenGTM, Recognized by Analyst Firm GTM Partners as Emerging Tech Vendor
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patri, a leader in AI-powered revenue intelligence, today announced it is rebranding the company to OpenGTM given the notable expansion of use cases it now supports for its growing global customer base of go-to-market (GTM) professionals.
OpenGTM touts a suite of innovative solutions enabling companies to identify their true Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), provide detailed revenue predictions for individual deals and entire pipelines, prioritize revenue opportunities by ideal customer fit and propensity to win, and focus a company's GTM efforts on acquiring, retaining and expanding their next high-value reference customers.
OpenGTM has been named a spotlight vendor in a report from analyst firm GTM Partners. GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market analyst firm, reviewed more than 100 companies and chose OpenGTM as one of 15 spotlight vendors who are transforming the effectiveness and efficiency of companies' GTM efforts.
"While our products now provide a more expansive value proposition to individuals and leaders in Sales, Customer Success, RevOps, Marketing, Proposals, Product, and Executive roles, our focus remains on empowering GTM professionals to win more efficiently and predictably. We're thrilled to be recognized by the analysts at GTM Partners for our innovations in these areas," shared OpenGTM CEO Josh Ellars.
According to Lindsay Cordell, senior GTM analyst at GTM Partners and author of the report, "Not having a clear understanding of your Ideal Customer not only causes top-of-funnel misalignment, it damages your ability to understand the true health of your revenue pipeline and how to optimize it for better revenue generation."
The report highlights key features from OpenGTM that are transforming GTM, including:
Download the full report to read about OpenGTM's contribution to GTM here: https://gtmpartners.com/emerging-technology-spotlight/.
About OpenGTM
OpenGTM provides a suite of innovative, AI-powered solutions enabling companies to identify their true Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), provide detailed revenue predictions for individual deals and entire pipelines, prioritize revenue opportunities by ideal customer fit and propensity to win, and focus a company's GTM efforts on acquiring, retaining and expanding their next high-value reference customers. Find us online at opengtm.ai.
About GTM Partners
GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market Analyst firm, helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. The firm works with high-growth, B2B companies to help unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners has a mission to make Go-To-Market simple and aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM. Find us online at gtmpartners.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patri-rebrands-company-to-opengtm-recognized-by-analyst-firm-gtm-partners-as-emerging-tech-vendor-301902295.html
SOURCE OpenGTM
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.