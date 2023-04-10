Patricia Nash Announces "REDISCOVERED," a Clean Out Resale Program Enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service®

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs, a designer, leather handbag and accessories brand, today announced "REDISCOVERED," a resale program that allows customers to resell gently-worn items for Patricia Nash shopping credit. "REDISCOVERED" is powered by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world's leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Patricia Nash joins more than 40 other brands offering resale programs through RaaS, including J. Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, and Madewell.

"We have a well-known base of loyal Patricia Nash customers who love to collect and trade their previously loved handbags," said Jennifer Vanderink, Vice President of Operations and General Counsel. "It was a no-brainer for us to partner with thredUPand offer our customers a way to extend the lives of their beloved bags even further and also get credit for new products on our site. We are excited to partner with thredUP to help customers rediscover classic and new Patricia Nash styles."

Through "REDISCOVERED,"customers can earn Patricia Nash shopping credit for sending in gently-worn items. To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from patricianash.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell on thredUP, customers receive Patricia Nash credit that can be used online at https://patricianashdesigns.com/.

For more information, please visit patricianash.thredup.com. To learn more about thredUP's RaaS, visit raas.thredup.com.

About Patricia Nash Designs

The quintessential embodiment of style, form and function, Patricia Nash Designs creates handbags and accessories that are made of beautiful, vegetable tanned leather from around the world. The company was founded in 2010 by designer Patricia Nash who was inspired by her extensive international travels. The collection pays homage to vintage craftsmanship through delicate, hand-finished detailing including hand-dying, hand-cutting, hand-sewing and a hand-embossed logo in every design. Patricia Nash Designs is based in Knoxville, TN and sold in major retail department stores nationwide including Dillard's, Macy's, QVC, HSN, and Von Maur. Product line includes handbags, backpacks, luggage, men's leather goods, jewelry, scarves and wraps, bedding, and sunglasses.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patricia-nash-announces-rediscovered-a-clean-out-resale-program-enabled-by-thredups-resale-as-a-service-301793331.html

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs