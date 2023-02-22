Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 19:38:00

Patrik Antonius Wins Record-Breaking $1,978,000 Cash Game Poker Hand; Largest Pot Ever Broadcast On U.S. Poker Live Stream

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 19, Patrik Antonius made history when he won the largest pot ever broadcast on a U.S. poker live stream. Live-streamed on PokerGO®, Antonius topped Eric Persson in a record-breaking pot worth $1,978,000.

At the time the hand aired on PokerGO, it set a new record for the largest live-streamed cash-game pot in the United States, surpassing the previous record by more than $800,000.

The record-setting hand took place from inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas during live-streaming of PokerGO's new hit show No Gamble, No Future. The no-limit Texas hold'em cash game was being played with a $1,000 small blind, $2,000 big blind, and $2,000 big blind ante, with commentators Jeff Platt and Brent Hanks on the call for the historic moment.

The pot had developed to $594,000 on the turn with the board reading eight-three-three-ace with two hearts. Antonius had ace-king of hearts against Persson's queen-nine of hearts. Persson moved all in for $692,000 after Antonius bet $150,000, and Antonius called. Antonius' hand proved best to award him the $1,978,000 pot.

Check out the highlight clip on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

Also taking place during the game were pots of $1,657,000, $1,298,000, and $1,269,000.

Want to watch this incredible game for yourself? Check out No Gamble, No Future on the PokerGO platform, where you can also find a brand new season of High Stakes Poker and upcoming live WSOP gold bracelet events this summer. New PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off their first year of a new annual subscription by using the promo code "NGNF" at sign-up.

For images, please visit https://images.pokergo.com/.

To contact PokerGO, email press@pokergo.com.

About PokerGO®
PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/. Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrik-antonius-wins-record-breaking-1-978-000-cash-game-poker-hand-largest-pot-ever-broadcast-on-us-poker-live-stream-301753481.html

SOURCE Poker Go

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen werden vorbörslich höher taxiert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen