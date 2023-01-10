|
10.01.2023 01:05:32
Patriot Battery Metals appoints VP ESG, senior advisor, environment and permitting
Patriot Battery Metals (TSX-V:PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) announced Monday the appointment of Alix Drapack, P.Eng., MBA, ICD.D to its Management Team in the role of Vice President Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Drapack will oversee the company’s ESG activities including Environment, Community relations and First Nation relations, agreements, and partnerships.The company also announced that Andrée Drolet, P.Eng. has joined the PMET team as senior advisor Environment and Permitting. Drapack and Drolet are two highly experienced professionals in their respective fields and will be instrumental for the advancement of the Corvette property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Quebec, Patriot Battery Metals said.Alix Drapack, P.Eng., MBA, ICD.D, is a Professional Engineer with over 30 years of experience in managing mining, environmental and transportation/infrastructure projects in Canada and the USA, spanning operations, consulting, and corporate office settings. Drapack was the Chief Sustainability Officer for Osisko Mining Inc. where her portfolio included health & safety, environment, human resources, and indigenous and community relations.During her time at Osisko she focused on permitting the Windfall Lake Project in Northern Quebec and initiated and led the combined federal and provincial environmental assessment process for the Hammond Reef Gold Project in Ontario, a proposed 30,000t per day open pit gold mine near Atikokan Ontario which included permitting involving impacts to fish bearing waterbodies with the federal Department of Fisheries and Ocean (DFO).Andrée Drolet is a mining Engineer, member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, with 23 years of experience in the mining industry. She worked in water and mine waste management, mine closure and permitting. Drolet was the Environment Director for Osisko Mining Inc., leading the environmental assessment and the permitting of the Windfall project located on the traditional territory of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
