19.10.2023 18:37:38
Patriot Battery Metals discovers new high-grade zone at Corvette, shares up
Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) announced the discovery of a new high-grade zone at the CV13 spodumene pegmatite of the Corvette property in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.Samples from the zone range between 3% and 5% lithium oxide (Li2O).The CV13 spodumene pegmatite trend extends over an approximate 2.3 km strike length through multiple outcrop exposures, of which, approximately 1.1 km has now been traced continuously by drilling.According to the company, with significant mineralization now delineated further west at CV5 and at CV13, there are now several options for the mining starter pit.“As we continue to close the distance between CV5 and CV13 through drilling, this newly discovered high-grade zone at CV13, coupled with the large spodumene crystals observed (up to 1.3 m in drill core), supports the interpretation that both share the same ‘plumbing’ system,” VP of exploration Darren Smith said.The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O inferred and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world.Shares of Patriot Battery Metals rose 3% by 10:00 a.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion ($1.01 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
