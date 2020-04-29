Patriot Spaces Begins Work on Next Generation of Converted PODS® Storage Units to Help Expand Supply of Hospital Facilities for COVID-19 Patients

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Spaces began work today on the next generation of PODS® storage containers that can be converted and mass-produced as medical stations or other healthcare related applications to help expand the nation's limited supply of hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The new units which can be purchased or leased will feature important improvements to the six prototypes that were delivered last week to the Untied Medical Center in southeast Washington DC. The upgrades include enhanced functionality, portability, maintainability, and safety. The improvements will not affect the cost of the converted units, which retail between $18,000 and $33,000 depending on how they will be used.

The improvements include:

An interior wall will create a 112 cubic foot compartment that will enable repairs, modifications/upgrades of equipment and electric systems to be performed from outside the unit via a panel or door; this will eliminate the need to disturb or inconvenience a patient if the equipment needs to be accessed by a technician.

All mechanical/electrical equipment will be bolted to the floor inside the unit. This will ensure the equipment cannot be damaged if the unit is struck from the outside, guarantees the unit is more secure when transported and is protected from outside elements, and increases the lifespan of the equipment.

Since all exterior mounted equipment will be mounted inside the units, the overall exterior length is smaller, making them easier to transport. They can be moved using PODS delivery and transportation vehicles and logistics system, thereby reducing costs and simplifying logistics.

Patriot Spaces, a division of Patriot in Dunkirk, MD, is the turnkey provider of cost-effective, customizable, individual containment units and the support services required to deploy, set-up and operate them.

