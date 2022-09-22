Pattern Health Closes $3.3M Series A to Expand Digital Health Research and Clinical Implementation Capabilities

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Health, a digital health company, today announced the closing of a $3.3 million series A funding round. The round was led by the Dr. William H. Joyce Family Office, with contributions from existing investors Cofounders Capital , The Launch Place , and Triangle Tweener Fund . Allen A. Spizzo of the Joyce Family Office has joined the board of directors.

Pattern will use the new capital to fuel the company's growth and ability to deliver on its mission–accelerating digital health innovation from research to real-world impact. The company's unique no-code digital health platform helps partners more quickly and cost-effectively research and develop new ways to improve care and, once proven effective, deliver their innovations at scale to improve more patients' lives.

"This is an exciting time for Pattern, our partners, and the patients who benefit from the solutions being developed and deployed on our platform," notes Pattern's CEO and Co-Founder, Ed Barber. "We are thankful to the academic medical centers, health systems, and leading researchers that have put their trust in Pattern as their digital health innovation partner of choice. Our series A will enable us to more rapidly improve our technology, expand our footprint, and benefit more people at a greater scale."

Pattern's capabilities are enabled by a no-code digital health platform that provides the interoperability, scalability, security, and compliance needed to create and distribute digital health programs. The company currently powers research across a wide range of conditional areas at 12 of the top 20 academic medical centers in the US as measured by NIH funding.

"Pattern has made an impressive impact to date, and we are excited by the opportunity to scale the business," said Mr. Spizzo of the Joyce Family Office. "Pattern's no-code platform is a game-changer for healthcare researchers and innovators, and the company solves an unmet need by providing a pathway for effective digital health programs to reach patients quickly."

About Pattern Health

Pattern Health is on a mission to accelerate digital health innovation. We partner with researchers, clinical innovators, and their institutions to develop and implement digital health programs, surveys, and clinical tools. We don't stop there, though. We bridge the gap between research and real-world application by providing a pathway for digital health innovations to be adopted for clinical use. Programs are available for licensing by any healthcare institution, bringing innovators and healthcare providers together in a collaborative community that expands the impact of innovation.

Our capabilities are enabled by a single digital health platform that makes it easy to deploy existing programs or for innovators to build novel solutions. Our configurable platform offers built-in security and compliance, software and device integrations, and digital health best practices. We offer fast and cost-effective program development through the combination of our platform and deep healthcare and behavioral science expertise. For our partners, this means "Less Hassle. More Impact."

