01.09.2022 13:28:48
Patterson Companies Backs FY23 Outlook After Weak Q1 Results - Update
(RTTNews) - While announcing weak first-quarter results, medical supplies conglomerate Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.
For the year, the company continues to expect reported earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.06 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.
Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies, said, "Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2023 guidance as we continue our focus on revenue growth, margin improvement and cost management. ….we are confident in our ability to achieve our goals for the fiscal year."
North American and international end markets in which the company operates are expected to be affected by inflationary trends, higher interest rates and a potential slow-down in the broader economy.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, net income attributable was $24.6 million or $0.25 per share, compared to $34.0 million or $0.35 per share last year.
Adjusted net income attributable totaled $31.7 million or $0.32 per share, compared to $42.1 million or $0.43 per share a year ago.
Net sales were $1.52 billion, a decrease of 5.7 percent from $1.61 billion last year. Internal sales increased 3.2 percent over the prior year period.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Patterson shares were losing around 3.2 percent to trade at $26.99.
31.08.22
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.