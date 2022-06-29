Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 13:31:12

Patterson Companies Initiates FY23 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) said it delivered an excellent fourth quarter, culminating a year in which the company delivered both top and bottom line growth that exceeded its expectations. The company's fiscal 2023 guidance anticipates delivering year-over-year revenue growth and operating margin expansion.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects: GAAP earnings to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.06 per share; and non-GAAP adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income attributable to Patterson was $70.4 million or $0.71 per share, compared to $36.6 million or $0.38 per share, an 86.8 percent increase year-over-year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson was $63.9 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to $28.8 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Consolidated net sales were $1.64 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent. Internal sales increased 5.1 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $1.59 billion in revenue.

Shares of Patterson Companies are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Patterson Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten