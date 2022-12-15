Patterson Cos. Confirms Kevin Barry As CFO; Promotes Kevin Pohlman To COO

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) announced Thursday enhancements to its executive leadership team to further support the execution of its strategy. Kevin Barry, most recently the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer, and Kevin Pohlman, most recently President of Patterson Animal Health, has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Barry has been an integral member of the finance organization for several years. As Chief Operating Officer, Pohlman will be focused on optimizing performance and driving efficiency across Patterson.

The businesses that comprise Patterson's Animal Health segment will continue to be overseen by their existing leaders: George Henriques, President of Companion Animal, and Steve Cunningham, President of Production Animal. Tim Rogan will continue to lead the Dental segment as its President.