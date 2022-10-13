NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.10.2022 15:41:21

Patterson Cos. Promotes CFO Don Zurbay To Replace Mark Walchirk As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Don Zurbay, most recently Chief Financial Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Zurbay has also been elected to the Board.

Zurbay succeeds Mark Walchirk who resigned following the Board's investigation and determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment regarding an encounter with an employee.

The company said the conduct did not relate to the company's operations or the integrity of the company's financial statements.

Kevin Barry, currently Vice President, Finance & Corporate Controller, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Patterson also reaffirmed its previously provided fiscal 2023 guidance for earnings to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.06 per share and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Patterson Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Patterson Companies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Patterson Companies Inc. 26,80 1,52% Patterson Companies Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positive Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen