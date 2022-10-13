Patterson Cos. Promotes CFO Don Zurbay To Replace Mark Walchirk As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Don Zurbay, most recently Chief Financial Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Zurbay has also been elected to the Board.

Zurbay succeeds Mark Walchirk who resigned following the Board's investigation and determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment regarding an encounter with an employee.

The company said the conduct did not relate to the company's operations or the integrity of the company's financial statements.

Kevin Barry, currently Vice President, Finance & Corporate Controller, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Patterson also reaffirmed its previously provided fiscal 2023 guidance for earnings to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.06 per share and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.