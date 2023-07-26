26.07.2023 23:42:12

Patterson UTI-Energy Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $84.61 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $21.89 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $758.89 million from $622.24 million last year.

Patterson UTI-Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $84.61 Mln. vs. $21.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $758.89 Mln vs. $622.24 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten