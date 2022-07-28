Patterson-UTI Stock Up On Q2 Profit, Upgrade In FY22 Adj. EBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.'s (PTEN) shares gained around 5 percent in the after-hours trading after the provider of land drilling and pressure pumping services reported a profit in its second quarter compared to last year's loss with strong revenue growth. The company also raised fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA view.

For the quarter, net income was $21.90 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $103.31 million, or $0.55 per share a year ago.

Revenues were $622.24 million, higher than last year's $291.77 million.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record as of September 1, 2022.

Looking ahead, the company raised fiscal 2022 forecast for consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, which is now expected to exceed $600 million.

The company prviously expected consolidated adjusted EBITDA to remain higher than $500 million.

Further, the company increased 2022 capex forecast to $390 million from previous estimate of around $350 million, due to increasing activity, including long-lead time items for rigs to return to work in 2023, and cost inflation.

Patterson-UTI Energy shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at $15.31, up 8.27 percent. In extended trading, the shares gained 4.6 percent further to trade at $16.02.

