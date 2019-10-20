Patty O'Meara joins New Fed Mortgage as Regional VP of Operations

DANVERS, Mass., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patty O'Meara comes to New Fed Mortgage with a mortgage career spanning back to 1986 and she was most recently the First Vice President of Retail Lending at Berkshire Bank. Prior to Berkshire Bank, she was the Vice President and co-owner of Greenpark Mortgage Corporation which she and her business partner, Paul Gershkowitz sold to Berkshire Bank. Prior to that she also was the Vice President of Operations at Assurance Mortgage Corporation.

Patty has worked in all facets of mortgage operations from loan set up through post closing and shipping with a specialization in mortgage compliance and quality control.

Patty is a devoted volunteer and one of the New England Coordinators for Open Hearts and Homes for Children, which is a non-profit Christian organization dedicated to improving the lives of orphan children. She also volunteers for various other organizations that help children and adults with disabilities. Patty is the mother of 2 children, (Sammy and Maddy) and lives in Needham. Her passion is to make a difference in the lives of children that come from hard places. All children deserve to feel the love of a family and to feel safe in their environment.

Patty's hobbies include spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys biking, music, sports, and walking her dogs.

President and CEO Brian D'Amico of New Fed Mortgage commented, "We are excited to welcome Patty to our company. We couldn't be happier with the knowledge and the increased growth opportunities."

New Fed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential lending since 2001. Licensed in 11 states, the company offers a multitude of mortgage programs including Conventional, FHA, USDA, Jumbo, Mass Housing, and New Hampshire Housing along with various portfolio products.

To contact Patty she can be reached at pomeara@newfed.com or 617-462-0521 or at the New Fed website https://www.newfed.com

SOURCE New Fed Mortgage