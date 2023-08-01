Paul Saleh takes over as Atos Chief Financial Officer

Paris, August 1st, 2023 – Atos today announces that Paul Saleh will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Nathalie Sénéchault who leaves the Group after an intense period of transformation. His term of office will be effective today, August 1st.

After the successful completion of separating its internal operations into two entities, the Group is now well on track to achieve its full separation by the end of this year and strengthens its management team in this context.

Paul Saleh is a seasoned financial leader within the IT services industry. He has served in many executive leadership positions throughout his career, including as Chief Financial Officer at CSC/DXC, as CFO at Sprint Nextel Corporation which including a time as interim CEO, as well as holding senior financial leadership roles at Walt Disney Company. Most recently, Paul has served as the CEO of Gainwell Technologies. Over Paul’s career, he has been recognized with many accolades in finance leadership. Paul holds an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and a Master in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Atos’ leadership team, Nourdine Bihmane, Diane Galbe and Philippe Oliva, declared: "As Atos embarks on the final stage of its transformation journey, we are thrilled to welcome Paul Saleh as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of the Group. He is a seasoned senior executive with extensive experience in corporate finance. As the Group intends to open the next chapter in its history, we know that we can capitalize on his in-depth knowledge of the IT business to make this full separation a success. We would also like to thank Nathalie Sénéchault for her commitment over the past 8 years.”

