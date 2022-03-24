Paul Templer is Running Marathon des Sables Ultra-Marathon to Raise Awareness for Foundation Honoring His Late Daughter Erin

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Templer, who made headlines around the world after being attacked by a hippopotamus and lived to tell the tale, has landed in Morocco. On March 25, Templer will be running the seven-day Marathon des Sables ultra-marathon in the Sahara Desert. The ultra-marathon is approximately the distance of six regular marathons and participants are responsible for carrying their own equipment, food, and water over the 250-kilometer course.

Templer is running the ultra-marathon to raise money and awareness for Templer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Through Templer Foundation, he established Erin's Light Early Intervention Program in honor of his daughter Erin, who had developmental challenges and passed away in June 2020, shortly before her 16th birthday.

In honor of Erin, Templer Foundation's commitment is to launch programs in underdeveloped countries to support children with developmental disabilities and their families; many of whom are living below the poverty line. These programs are designed to improve the developmental trajectory and provide practical support to these children and their families.

Currently Templer Foundation is focusing on leveraging and integrating the application of cutting-edge neuro-literacy, well-established educational modalities, and local community resources. This has been a passion and focus of Templer Foundation since seeing the positive and powerful impact of neuro-literacy driven programs.

"Running the Marathon des Sables in honor of my daughter Erin is extremely important to me," said Templer. "Carrying on her legacy by spreading the mission of Templer Foundation and Erin's Light Early Intervention Program globally and helping the children and families that need it most is my way of continuing to spread Erin's light and legacy around the world."

Templer is running to raise $1 million for Templer Foundation in honor of his beloved daughter Erin. To support Paul's campaign, donate today at https://www.templerfoundation.org/.

www.paultempler.com | www.templerfoundation.org | https://www.marathondessables.com/en/portrait/paul-templer-usa-1332

Contact: Natalie Batten

Phone: (810) 877-5756

Email: natalie@avictoriamae.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-templer-is-running-marathon-des-sables-ultra-marathon-to-raise-awareness-for-foundation-honoring-his-late-daughter-erin-301509266.html

SOURCE Templer Foundation