Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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09.05.2026 00:10:00
Paul Tudor Jones Says the AI Bull Market Has Further to Go. Here are 2 Stocks That Could Soar.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been roaring higher over the past several years -- but one key concern interrupted the momentum several months ago. Investors worried about the valuations of certain AI stocks, and this put the brakes on the rally. On top of this, questions about the economy and geopolitical situation prompted investors to take a step away from these market movers and shakers. But, in recent times, as valuation has come down, earnings have shown strength, and the overall market environment has improved, AI stocks have regained momentum. This is great news, particularly for growth investors. But one question remains: How much longer will this last?Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, known for predicting the Black Monday crash of 1987, offered some insight in an interview with CNBC this week. The hedge fund manager said this rally isn't over and could run for another year or two. Jones told CNBC he recently added to his AI positions, though he didn't specify which stocks or assets he had purchased. He also suggested that when this movement comes to an end, the decline could be significant.This suggests there's still plenty of time to score an AI investing win. With all of this in mind, which stocks should you buy now? Let's consider two that could soar in the near term and have what it takes to manage a future market pullback -- and go on to advance over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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