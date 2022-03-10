PAVmed Subsidiary Veris Health Launches World-Class Technology Advisory Board

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company today announced that its majority-owned digital health subsidiary Veris Health ("Veris”) has launched a world-class technology advisory board consisting of Silicon Valley luminaries with broad expertise in software development, hardware engineering, data and analytics, machine learning, and consumer engagement. Silicon Valley pioneer Rich Page, an early Apple alumnus who co-founded NeXT Computer with Steve Jobs, will serve as chair. The advisory board held its inaugural meeting earlier this week.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome this prominent group of technology visionaries and pioneers to the Veris team,” said Sunny M. Webb, Veris’ Chief Technology Officer and PAVmed’s VP, Data & Analytics. "We believe the collective wisdom and experience of our technology advisory board will elevate Veris products and significantly enhance their clinical and commercial impact.”

"We look forward to tapping into this wisdom and experience to help us incorporate state-of-the-art technology, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, modern consumer engagement methodologies, and data science, into our Veris platform to enhance cancer care worldwide,” said Dr. James D. Mitchell, M.D., Veris’ Chief Medical Officer, and PAVmed’s VP, Digital Health.

"I have spent my career focused on transformational technologies and building successful companies,” said Mr. Page. "I am excited to join this innovative medical technology company with a clear mission to improve cancer care using cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to working with Dr. Aklog, Veris’ strong management team, and my esteemed technology advisory board colleagues. Together we have a unique opportunity to execute this important mission.”

The Veris Health Technology Advisory Board

Rich

Page Mr. Page is an alumnus of Apple Inc. and was one of the first four Apple Fellows. In the early days at Apple, he prototyped some of the first Macintosh computers. He later served as Vice President of Hardware Engineering, and co-founder along with Steve Jobs, at NeXT Computer, Inc. Mr. Page has also performed pioneering work at prominent technology companies such as Hewlett Packard and Fairchild Semiconductor, and founded and led Sierra Research & Technology, which was acquired by TDK Semiconductor Tushara

Canekeratne Ms. Canekeratne is a global technology leader and entrepreneur with extensive experience in the information technology industry with an emphasis on enterprise technology, as well as scaling and growing global companies. She founded and has led Nadastra, Inc., a knowledge-driven global service company, since its inception. She previously co-founded multiple technology companies, including Virtusa Corp., a multi-billion-dollar information technology services company targeting large enterprises and software vendors, and INSCI Corp., a leading provider of enterprise content management solutions. She is an active early-stage venture investor and has served on the board of directors or as an advisor to numerous companies, including in the healthcare sector. Namrata

Gantra Ms. Gantra is VP of Engineering at multi-billion-dollar e-commerce giant Thrasio Inc. She previously served as founder & CEO of Storepath Inc., an AI-based e-commerce platform, which was later acquired by Thrasio. Ms. Gantra has also held leadership roles at multiple leading technology companies including Coinbase, Stockpile, Facebook, Lambda School, PayPal, and Microsoft. She is a contributing participant in the Forbes Technology Council. Tatsiana

Maskalevich Ms. Maskalevich is the Director of Data Science at Shopify Inc., a leading multinational e-commerce company and platform. She previously spent years building state-of-the-art recommender systems, including end-to-end solutions for human-in-the-loop problems as Director of Data Science at Stitch Fix Inc. (Nasdaq: SFIX), a leading multi-billion-dollar algorithm and data science driven personal styling service company. She has been a fixture in the Silicon Valley data science community at multiple companies over the past decades. Goku

Mohandas Mr. Mohandas is the founder of MadeWithML, a community of 35K+ members focused on responsibly delivering value with machine learning (ML). Previously, he led the ML team at Ciitizen Corp., an Andreeessen Horowitz-backed consumer healthcare technology startup using ML in the oncology space, which was subsequently acquired by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA). He worked at Apple Inc. on natural language processing as well as AI strategy and development. Mr. Mohandas cofounded HotSpot, a successful technology startup which developed a machine learning-based rideshare app and performed research on nanotechnology for regenerative medicine at John Hopkins School of Medicine. His current focus is on intersection of health and machine learning, while focusing on the data-centric aspects of machine learning operations.

Veris, a majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed, acquired Oncodisc Inc., a digital health company with groundbreaking tools to improve personalized cancer care in May 2021. Veris is developing a remote cancer care platform that integrates an intelligent implantable vascular access port with physiologic sensing, software with symptom reporting and telehealth functions, and advanced data analytics. Today’s aggressive outpatient cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy, leave patients unmonitored and at risk of serious, avoidable complications, leading to high rates of hospitalization, poor patient quality of life, and increasing health system costs. The Veris technology is designed to allow oncologists to detect early signs of common cancer-related complications, provide longitudinal trends of physiologic and clinical data, offer data-driven risk management tools for precision oncology, and incorporate additional prospects for substantial value-creation through data monetization and biotherapeutic clinical trial support. The technology contains biologic sensors capable of generating continuous data on key physiologic parameters known to predict adverse outcomes in cancer patients undergoing treatment. Wireless communication to the patient’s smartphone and its cloud-based digital healthcare platform will deliver actionable real time data to patients and physicians efficiently and effectively. Veris is targeting commercial launch of the remote digital healthcare platform for H2-2022.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. PAVmed’s CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is currently in limited commercial release. The product pipeline also includes the EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology, which complements EsoGuard and EsoCheck, the NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set, the PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device, novel pediatric ear tubes, mechanical circulatory support technology and glucose monitoring. For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s common stock; PAVmed’s Series W and Series Z warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s and products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed’s ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, PAVmed has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s impact on PAVmed’s businesses. PAVmed expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on PAVmed’s businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, "Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

