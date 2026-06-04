Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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05.06.2026 00:05:00
Pay-by-Bank Is Quietly Gaining Ground. Should Card Network Visa Investors Worry?
Sometimes it takes a while for them to surface. The fact of the matter is, though, competitors will always eventually take aim at a market's leaders, often with a superior solution.That's what's happening within the payments arena right now. After years of chipping away at the dominance of cash and check-based payments, now credit card middlemen like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are facing unexpected opponents. It's not mobile or digital wallets either; despite their once-strong hype, this option accounted for only about 1% of consumer purchase payments in the United States last year. No, this up-and-coming rival is "pay-by-bank" payments that let a merchant directly withdraw funds from a consumer's bank account, bypassing card payment networks and, subsequently, their higher processing fees.But is this alternative an actual threat to credit and debit card companies?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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