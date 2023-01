Pay in cash - and haggle hard: 15 ways to save money this winter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

There are no easy answers to the cost of living crisis. But if you haven’t checked your benefits or changed your lightbulbs, it might still be possible to make life a little more tolerableInflation is above 10% and millions are struggling with their finances. And that’s before the dreaded winter heating bill and huge hikes in mortgage costs drive households into despair. Britain is grappling with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation – and we’re just at the start of it.So what can you do now to genuinely reduce your bills? Even the usually ebullient Martin Lewis appears dejected as the standard money-saving hacks, such as switching utility providers, bear little fruit these days. Continue reading...