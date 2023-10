Pay is finally rising faster than prices. But this won’t save the Tories | Larry Elliott

The government hopes voters can be persuaded to ignore what has happened to living standards. History suggests otherwiseIt’s been a while, but for the first time in two years pay is rising faster than prices. After being squeezed hard by the highest inflation in 40 years, living standards are increasing once more. For Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, this is welcome. It has been a tough year for the prime minister and the chancellor since the end of Liz Truss’s ill-starred premiership, but the idea that the Tories are about to be rewarded for their stewardship of the economy is for the birds.Governments that are re-elected tend to have certain things going for them. One is that voters are better off at the end of a parliament than they were at the start, and that will certainly not be the case between 2019 and 2024.Larry Elliott is the Guardian’s economics editor Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel