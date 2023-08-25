Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Pay within 30 days with TWINT



25.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



In collaboration with Swissbilling (part of CembraPay), TWINT is gradually rolling out the new Pay later feature, which is set to make payments even more flexible. Users shopping with specific merchants can choose whether they want to pay immediately or in 30 days. More than five million TWINT users already appreciate the various ways in which they can use the app in different everyday situations. Now, their shopping experience with TWINT will become even more flexible. Users shopping with specific merchants can choose whether they wish to pay immediately or in 30 days time. As already announced back in September 2022, TWINT is working together with Swissbilling (part of CembraPay), a subsidiary of Cembra that specialises in pay by invoice and billing solutions, to implement this feature. The integration of the Pay later feature in the TWINT app is as seamless and intuitive as paying instantly. Users make their purchases in the online shop of their choice as usual and then select TWINT as the payment method. If a merchant offers the option of paying later with TWINT, users can easily select whether they want to pay now or within 30 days via a button at the checkout. This way, users can check the items they are purchasing before issuing the payment. The feature therefore has similar benefits to the traditional method of paying by invoice, but is integrated digitally in the shopping experience. Merchants thus offer a convenient payment method that meets the customer need for flexibility. Paying later with TWINT offers transparency and clarity. Users can maintain a constant overview of past and outstanding payments via a portal that can be accessed via the TWINT app. They can also set up automated payments. Using this option, payments can be executed automatically with TWINT on their due date. Markus Kilb, CEO of TWINT: With the launch of the new feature, we are meeting our overarching goal of making users lives a little easier each and every day. More than 75% of online and offline businesses in Switzerland already offer their customers a convenient shopping experience with TWINT. Working together with our partner Swissbilling, the shopping experience will now become even more flexible. Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: Our ambition is to harness new technology to provide consumers with user-friendly solutions. This is exactly what the Pay later feature from TWINT and Swissbilling offers. In this way, we have reimagined the traditional invoice payment method, seamlessly embedded in our customers digital purchasing processes. We are delighted to enter the market together with our partner TWINT. Contact Media: Ettore Trento, Head of Corporate Communications, TWINT,

Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications Cembra

Make convenient and secure payments with TWINT using your smartphone: pay at the cash register in supermarkets, in online shops, when shopping at farm shops, on public transport, when parking, or transferring money to your friends. With more than five million users, TWINT is the leading payment app in Switzerland. TWINT AG belongs to Switzerlands biggest banks: BCV (Banque Cantonale Vaudoise), Credit Suisse, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank as well as SIX and Worldline. About Swissbilling

Founded in Lausanne in 2011, Swissbilling has grown into one of the leading providers on the Swiss market of online and offline services in the area of pay by invoice solutions. Swissbilling is part of CembraPay, the Buy Now Pay Later business area of Cembra which combines the two subsidiaries Swissbilling and Byjuno. Together, they serve more than 1,200 merchants in Switzerland. About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products. We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from more than 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

