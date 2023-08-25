|
25.08.2023 07:00:14
Pay within 30 days with TWINT
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
In collaboration with Swissbilling (part of CembraPay), TWINT is gradually rolling out the new Pay later feature, which is set to make payments even more flexible. Users shopping with specific merchants can choose whether they want to pay immediately or in 30 days.
More than five million TWINT users already appreciate the various ways in which they can use the app in different everyday situations. Now, their shopping experience with TWINT will become even more flexible. Users shopping with specific merchants can choose whether they wish to pay immediately or in 30 days time. As already announced back in September 2022, TWINT is working together with Swissbilling (part of CembraPay), a subsidiary of Cembra that specialises in pay by invoice and billing solutions, to implement this feature.
The integration of the Pay later feature in the TWINT app is as seamless and intuitive as paying instantly. Users make their purchases in the online shop of their choice as usual and then select TWINT as the payment method. If a merchant offers the option of paying later with TWINT, users can easily select whether they want to pay now or within 30 days via a button at the checkout. This way, users can check the items they are purchasing before issuing the payment. The feature therefore has similar benefits to the traditional method of paying by invoice, but is integrated digitally in the shopping experience. Merchants thus offer a convenient payment method that meets the customer need for flexibility.
Paying later with TWINT offers transparency and clarity. Users can maintain a constant overview of past and outstanding payments via a portal that can be accessed via the TWINT app. They can also set up automated payments. Using this option, payments can be executed automatically with TWINT on their due date.
Markus Kilb, CEO of TWINT: With the launch of the new feature, we are meeting our overarching goal of making users lives a little easier each and every day. More than 75% of online and offline businesses in Switzerland already offer their customers a convenient shopping experience with TWINT. Working together with our partner Swissbilling, the shopping experience will now become even more flexible.
Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: Our ambition is to harness new technology to provide consumers with user-friendly solutions. This is exactly what the Pay later feature from TWINT and Swissbilling offers. In this way, we have reimagined the traditional invoice payment method, seamlessly embedded in our customers digital purchasing processes. We are delighted to enter the market together with our partner TWINT.
About TWINT
About Swissbilling
About Cembra
