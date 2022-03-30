30.03.2022 14:58:18

Paychex Adjusts Full Year Guidance Upward

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) said, for fiscal 2022, the company now expects: adjusted earnings per share to grow in the range of 22.5% to 23%. Total revenue is now anticipated to grow in the range of 12% to 13%. Management Solutions revenue is now projected to grow in the range of 12% to 13%. In December, the company projected: adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 18% to 20%; and total revenue increase in the range of 10% to 11%.

Paychex Inc. reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 compared to $0.96, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $430.7 million, or $1.19 per share compared to $350.5 million, or $0.97 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 15.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.11 billion last year. Management Solutions revenue was $959.9 million, an increase of 13%.

Shares of Paychex were up 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.mehr Nachrichten