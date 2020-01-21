Paychex Among FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 Most Admired Companies

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, today was named to FORTUNE® magazine's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. The annual list is considered a definitive report card on corporate reputation, honoring companies globally for their outstanding financial performance and leadership in key areas of importance in today's business environment.

"It is a tremendous honor for Paychex to be recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "Our focus is on developing and delivering innovative new products and services for our clients, built on our foundation of technology-enabled service. And, we do this thanks to our nearly 16,000 dedicated employees whose commitment to integrity and excellence generates the results that benefit our clients, shareholders, and our employees. Our reputation is the cornerstone of what we do and who we are at Paychex. To be included on this list is a tribute to what our team does every day."

To develop its Most Admired Companies list, FORTUNE ranks companies based on nine criteria, including innovation, investment value, quality of management, ability to attract talent, and social responsibility. FORTUNE partners with Korn Ferry to determine the most highly regarded companies in 52 industries. Executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate companies within their industry based on the criteria. In order to earn recognition as one of the most admired, a company's score must be within the top half of its industry. Paychex was recognized for its leadership in the financial data services category.

To read more about the 2020 FORTUNE Most Admired Companies list, click here:

https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

To see a list of all recent awards and honors Paychex has received, click here: https://www.paychex.com/newsroom/awards.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Laura Saxby Lynch

Director, Corporate Communications

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 383-3074

lsaxbylynch@paychex.com

@PaychexNews

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-among-fortune-magazines-2020-most-admired-companies-300990324.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.