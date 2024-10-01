|
01.10.2024 14:37:25
Paychex Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $427.4 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $419.2 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421.2 million or $1.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.318 billion from $1.286 billion last year.
Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $427.4 Mln. vs. $419.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.318 Bln vs. $1.286 Bln last year.
