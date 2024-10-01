Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 14:37:25

Paychex Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $427.4 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $419.2 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421.2 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.318 billion from $1.286 billion last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $427.4 Mln. vs. $419.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.318 Bln vs. $1.286 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.mehr Nachrichten