Paychex Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $430.7 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $350.5 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $419.4 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $430.7 Mln. vs. $350.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.