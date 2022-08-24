Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 15:51:07

Paychex Names John Gibson As New CEO; Martin Mucci To Remain As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a human capital management software solutions firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed President and Chief Operating Officer John Gibson as President and CEO, as part of its succession planning process.

Martin Mucci, current CEO and Chairman, will retire as CEO, with effect from October 14. However, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Gibson joined Paychex in 2013 as Senior Vice President of Service, the operations of all Paychex business divisions including human resource services, payroll, retirement, and insurance services.

In 2021, Gibson was promoted to the role of President and COO. Prior to Paychex, Gibson served in senior executive positions at HR outsourcing and technology companies including Ameritech, now AT&T, and Convergys.

