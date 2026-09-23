Paychex Aktie

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WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079

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23.09.2026 15:25:19

Paychex Q1 Results Rise, Confirms FY27 View; Unveils WISE Hire AI-agent Platform; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX), while reporting higher first-quarter profit and revenues, on Wednesday maintained fiscal 2027 growth outlook.

Separately, the provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits introduced WISE Hire, an AI-native recruiting solution built for front-line workers to help customers hire more quickly and effectively.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 6.67 percent, trading at $106.89.

WISE Hire is available standalone or integrated within Paychexs HCM platforms. It combines AI agents for digital candidate sourcing, recruiting, and hiring coaching.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to grow in the range of 7 percent to 9 percent; and total revenue to grow in the range of 5 percent to 6 percent.

Management Solutions revenue is still anticipated to increase in the range of 5 percent to 6 percent.

However, PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue is now projected to rise in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent, compared to previously expected range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

In the first quarter, Paychex's earnings totaled $429.7 million or $1.21 per share, higher than $383.8 million or $1.06 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $479.2 million or $1.34 per share for the period, compared to $1.22 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8 percent to $1.630 billion from $1.540 billion last year, supported by strong PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Paychex Inc. 92,33 0,11% Paychex Inc.

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