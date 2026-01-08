Paychex Aktie

Paychex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 15:38:52

Paychex Teams Up With PayPal To Offer Early Access To Paychecks

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), Thursday announced a new partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), offering employees of Paychex customers the ability to easily set up PayPal Direct Deposit, providing up to two-day early access to their paychecks.

With this partnership, the company expects to provide an alternative solution for employees of its clients to establish direct deposit connection to either an existing or new PayPal account facilitates effortless access to their compensation.

Additionally, the collaboration will offer access to full PayPal product suite, and enhanced financial flexibility to employees who enroll in PayPal Direct Deposit.

In the pre-market hours, PAYX is trading at $111.02, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.

mehr Nachrichten