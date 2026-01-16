Paychex Aktie
WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079
|
16.01.2026 15:33:30
Paychex To Buy Back $1 Billion Of Stock
(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a human capital management solutions provider, Friday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock.
This is a new authorization that replaces the prior 2024 authorization to repurchase $400 million.
Additionally, the company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 28, 2026.
In early morning trade, PAYX shares were trading at $110.78, up 0.24% on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.
|
15.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Paychex-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Paychex von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Paychex-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Paychex von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Paychex-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Paychex von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Paychex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Paychex von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)