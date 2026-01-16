Paychex To Buy Back $1 Billion Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a human capital management solutions provider, Friday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock.

This is a new authorization that replaces the prior 2024 authorization to repurchase $400 million.

Additionally, the company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 28, 2026.

In early morning trade, PAYX shares were trading at $110.78, up 0.24% on the Nasdaq.