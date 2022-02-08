Paycom Software, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $48.69 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $24.37 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.44 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $284.99 million from $220.95 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $48.69 Mln. vs. $24.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $284.99 Mln vs. $220.95 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $342 - $344 Mln