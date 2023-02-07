|
07.02.2023 22:14:18
Paycom Software, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $79.95 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $48.69 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.16 million or $1.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $370.61 million from $284.99 million last year.
Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $79.95 Mln. vs. $48.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $370.61 Mln vs. $284.99 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $443 - $445 Mln
