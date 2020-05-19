Paycor Joins the Ranks of Nacha Certified Payment Processors

HERNDON, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nacha has awarded Nacha Certified status to human capital management firm Paycor.

Nacha Certified is a voluntary program that helps Third-Party Senders in the ACH Network to set themselves apart in today's competitive market. Successful Nacha Certified candidates demonstrate effective ACH Rules compliance and risk management, and sound corporate governance.

Paycor combines technology and expertise to help its customers streamline people management through its HCM platform, freeing small and medium-sized businesses to focus on their mission.

"By becoming Nacha Certified, Paycor is showing its commitment to high-quality ACH payments," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration. "We are pleased to welcome Paycor as a Nacha Certified Third-Party Sender."

"Becoming Nacha Certified provides Paycor the opportunity to demonstrate to our customers and banking partners that we perform at the highest standards of ACH processing, compliance, and payroll security," said Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer at Paycor. "By meeting the criteria of being 'Nacha Certified' we distinguish ourselves from our competition and provide our customers the confidence in knowing they are receiving the highest quality of service."

Nacha Certified Third-Party Senders demonstrate to their financial institutions and customers that they meet Nacha standards. Learn more at nachacertified.org.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That's why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

