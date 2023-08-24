Paycor Launches Empowerment Program to Enhance Technology Partner Diversity

In partnership with the Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator, leading HCM provider adds Nine Minority-Owned Businesses to its Growing Number of Partners

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced today nine minority-owned enterprises were selected from Paycor's newly launched Empowerment Program to join the company's Marketplace as partners.

The Paycor Empowerment Program was started with the goal to support minority-owned business leaders in growing their organizations through Paycor's vast Marketplace network and provide equitable opportunities for all. This program enhances Paycor's technology partner eco-system, offering a diverse network of partners with differentiated solutions. The program kicked off locally in collaboration with the Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator (MBA) with plans to expand nationally.

Entrants were evaluated on a series of criteria by both the Cincinnati MBA and Paycor teams, including strategic alignment, customer focus, capacity for growth, culture, employee experience, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). The nine winners will be added as partners in Paycor's Marketplace and three were selected to have deeper integrations as part of Paycor's product suite. The winning businesses are:

Kurensē provides technology-enabled payment solutions for employees, vendors, and customers that streamline delivery of payments and integrate with payroll systems.

Liona Enterprises provides full-service information technology solutions.

The MCS Agency is a digital communications agency with a special focus on immigrant business and non-profits who delivers integrated marketing solutions.

Orchestrate provides subscription-based managed services solutions through automated business IT support.

Peero is employee engagement technology that allows for enhanced peer to peer engagement.

RiskVersity provides expert risk management services to help clients identify, embrace and transfer risk for modern organizations across a variety of industries.

StaffUp is Innovative Labor and Cleaning Services Staffing Agencies mobile application that allows customers to find staffing companies and gain access to labor.

Taxley provides career training and access to apprenticeships in tax law and consulting while preparing students for corporate, government, and small business Enrolled Agent careers.

TechSoft provides high quality managed IT services, support and security solutions.

"We are proud of this program and our partnership with the Cincinnati MBA to empower local minority business owners to expand their businesses," said Tim Ruge, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships of Paycor. "Paycor is committed to creating a culture that supports and embraces diversity in our associates, customers and partners. We are passionate about supporting our customers with a diverse partnership portfolio and working with businesses that align with our mission and values."

"We simply could not be more excited about this transformational and burgeoning partnership with Paycor," said Darrin Redus, Chief Executive Officer of the Minority Business Accelerator. "Paycor is demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to support the growth and development of high potential minority-owned business, and this new initiative, with its direct alignment with our mission and purpose, truly exemplifies the types of game-changing efforts that will absolutely move the needle."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About The Minority Business Accelerator, LLC.

The Minority Business Accelerator is a nationally recognized best-practice initiative for developing larger-scale, job-creating, minority business enterprises. Now in its 20th year, its founding mission is to accelerate the development of sizeable minority business enterprises, and strengthen and expand the regional entrepreneurial community. From its founding in 2003, the MBA has maintained a specific and dedicated focus on preparing African American and Hispanic owned businesses to grow the types of scalable and competitive enterprises that deliver jobs, wealth, and economic impact for communities of color and the broader region as a whole. Since its inception, over 75 larger scale minority-owned businesses have been directly supported by the MBA, which today represents approximately $2 billion in aggregate annual revenues and over 3,500 sustainable jobs.

Paycor Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com

Paycor Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paycor-launches-empowerment-program-to-enhance-technology-partner-diversity-301908099.html

SOURCE Paycor